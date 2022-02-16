EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 12.00, but opened at 11.48. EverCommerce shares last traded at 11.84, with a volume of 1,155 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

