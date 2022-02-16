Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 554,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,016. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESEA shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

