EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $24.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27.
About EuroDry
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroDry (EDRY)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.