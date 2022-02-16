EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $24.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

