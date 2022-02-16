Etherparty Market Cap Tops $379,244.47 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $379,244.47 and $51,594.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105905 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

