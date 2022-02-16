Essentia (ESS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,493.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $77,493.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

