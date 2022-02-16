Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Increased to €53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.82) to €53.00 ($60.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBKDY. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.