Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Get Fortis alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.96.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$56.95 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$61.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.98%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.