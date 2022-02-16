Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,033,200.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,516. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $86,399,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $50,431,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

