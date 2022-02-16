Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

