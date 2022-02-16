Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.22% of Equifax worth $376,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average is $266.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

