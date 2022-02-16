Equifax Inc. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 15th

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 681.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.