EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $108,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.