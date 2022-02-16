Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

