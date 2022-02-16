EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $165.73 and a one year high of $202.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.49.

