Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 115610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Get Environmental Waste International alerts:

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.