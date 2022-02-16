Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 140,909 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.