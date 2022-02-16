Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,401. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.00 and its 200-day moving average is $604.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

