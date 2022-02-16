Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 45,800 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 223.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $2,097,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 334,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

