Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.