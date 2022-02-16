Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.