Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $417,000 Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

