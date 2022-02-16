Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

