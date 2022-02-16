Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,280 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

GDDY stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

