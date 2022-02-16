Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 380 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 979.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

