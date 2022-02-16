Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.14.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.