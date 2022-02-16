Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.14.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.