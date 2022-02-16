EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

ENLC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 38,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,195. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -118.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

