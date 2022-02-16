EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.45. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.