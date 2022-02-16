Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Energizer has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

