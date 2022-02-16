Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.02

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1780424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

