Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1,830.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$904.18.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.