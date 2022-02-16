Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$904.18.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.62. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

