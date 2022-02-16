Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

