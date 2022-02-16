Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48.
Several analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.