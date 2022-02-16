Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$59.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.97.

ENB opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

