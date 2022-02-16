Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 131,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,853. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

