Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.01. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 5,892 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.