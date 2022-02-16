Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 4.6% Higher

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.73. 75,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 640,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$509.12 million and a PE ratio of -21.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 22.67 and a quick ratio of 22.54.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Emerita Resources news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,471,674.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

