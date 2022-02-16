Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.06.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $243.52. 20,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,972. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

