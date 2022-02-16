Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,341 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,327. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,545. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

