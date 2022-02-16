electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow electroCore.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
ECOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
