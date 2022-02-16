electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow electroCore.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SWM Advisors bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

