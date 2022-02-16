Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECIFY. HSBC cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Analyst Recommendations for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

