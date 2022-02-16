Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0645 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $329,129.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

