Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

