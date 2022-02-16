EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 159,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,268. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

