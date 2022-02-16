EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 125.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,043 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 71,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,154. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.