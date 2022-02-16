Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.740-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

EPC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

