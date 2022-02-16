Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

