Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.15.

ECL opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.