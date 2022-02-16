Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE ETV opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

