Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

