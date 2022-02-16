Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 489,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 218,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 86,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,583. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

